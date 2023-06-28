Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

France's Arkema to buy S Korean company PIAM for 728 million euros
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

France's Arkema to buy S Korean company PIAM for 728 million euros

Published June 28, 2023
Updated June 28, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

French chemicals group Arkema announced on Wednesday a proposed acquisition of a majority stake in South Korean company PI Advanced Materials (PIAM) for 728 million euros (US$797.2 million).

The acquisition represents a milestone in Arkema’s transformation into a pure Specialty Materials player, the company said.

The project offers synergies estimated at around 30 million euros (US$32.85 million) at the EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) level, which should be progressively achieved within the next five years, the company said.

Arkema said it would buy Glenwood Private Equity’s 54per cent stake in PIAM and the transaction would be fully financed in cash.

The deal should be finalised by the end of 2023, the company said.

(US$1 = 0.9132 euros)

(Reporting by Michal Aleksandrowicz in Gdansk; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Louise Heavens)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.