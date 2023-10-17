France's Palace of Versailles being evacuated for security reasons

Logo
French Republican Guard stand to attention at the Palace of Versailles ahead of a state banquet, west of Paris, on September 20, 2023, on the first day of a British royal state visit to France. DANIEL LEAL/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
PARIS : France's Palace of Versailles is evacuating its visitors for security reasons and will be closed on Tuesday, the Chateau de Versailles said on social network X.

BFM TV, citing police sources, said a bomb squad was on its way to the site.

On Oct. 14, one day after a teacher was killed in an Islamist attack, bomb alerts - which proved to be false - forced the evacuation of the Louvre museum, the Palace of Versailles and Paris' Gare de Lyon train station.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

