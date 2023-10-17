France's Palace of Versailles reopens after earlier security alert

PARIS :France's Palace of Versailles re-opened to visitors on Tuesday afternoon after closing for a few hours for security reasons, the Chateau de Versailles said on social media network X.

BFM TV, citing police sources, had said earlier that a bomb squad had been dispatched to the site.

The local police body for Versailles said later that the police operation had finished and an earlier security cordon that had been put in place had now been lifted.

On Oct. 14, one day after a teacher in France was killed in an Islamist attack, bomb alerts - which proved to be false - forced the evacuation of the Louvre museum, the Palace of Versailles and Paris' Gare de Lyon train station.

