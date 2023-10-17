Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

France's Palace of Versailles reopens after earlier security alert
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

France's Palace of Versailles reopens after earlier security alert

France's Palace of Versailles reopens after earlier security alert
French police stand guard in front of the Chateau de Versailles (Versailles Palace) as tourists enter again after the Palace was evacuated for security reasons, in Versailles, near Paris, France, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Clotaire Achi
Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS :France's Palace of Versailles re-opened to visitors on Tuesday afternoon after closing for a few hours for security reasons, the Chateau de Versailles said on social media network X.

BFM TV, citing police sources, had said earlier that a bomb squad had been dispatched to the site.

The local police body for Versailles said later that the police operation had finished and an earlier security cordon that had been put in place had now been lifted.

On Oct. 14, one day after a teacher in France was killed in an Islamist attack, bomb alerts - which proved to be false - forced the evacuation of the Louvre museum, the Palace of Versailles and Paris' Gare de Lyon train station.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten and Jonathan Oatis)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.