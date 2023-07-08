France's wildfires ignite debate over future of forests

LA TESTE-DE-BUCH (France) — The scented stands of pine trees stretching along France's southwestern Atlantic coastline were reduced to charred stumps and stacks of blackened timber by the massive fires that ravaged the tourist hotspots of the Landes forest last summer.

In July and August 2022, more than 30,000 hectares of forest went up in smoke – a record since mega-fires hit the region in 1949. The scars in the local community run as deep as those on the landscape.

"There has been a collective trauma," said Mr Patrick Davet, mayor of La Teste-de-Buch, where thousands evacuated their homes as last year's fires threatened to engulf the town of about 26,000 inhabitants.

"There are people who have their bags ready to leave at any moment since last summer," he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Across southern Europe, an unusually dry winter has left tinder-dry forests at risk of blazes from Portugal to France, raising fears of a repeat of 2022, when 785,000 hectares were destroyed across Europe – more than double the annual average for the past 16 years, European Commission data shows.

Globally, rising temperatures and land-use change are projected to result in a 50 per cent rise in the number of catastrophic wildfires by 2100, according to the United Nations (UN) Environment Programme – and governments around the world are grappling with how best to protect their forests and local communities from the threat.

They also face tough choices over how to replant and regenerate burnt areas, including what tree species to use – and whether to introduce new ones in a bid to make forests more resilient to extreme heat and fire risks.

In the 1 million-hectare Landes forest, western Europe's largest man-made woodland, 87 per cent of the trees are maritime pines, planted here since the rule of Napoleon III in the 18th century, to stabilise sand dunes and prepare the soil for farming.

Today, pine is a key raw material for the construction and paper industries, while its resin is used in varnish and paint. In the Nouvelle Aquitaine region, the forestry sector provides 50,000 jobs and an annual turnover exceeding 10 billion euros (S$14.7b).

But pine is also highly flammable – and the single-species plantations common in the Landes consist of large stretches of trees of similar age and height, allowing fire to spread easily.

"For four generations, our elders warned (the pine forest) would catch fire, and they were right," said local carpenter Clement Raufaste during a break from repairing fire damage at a restaurant by Cazaux lake.

"Pine resin is like gasoline - once the tree catches fire it lights up like a torch."