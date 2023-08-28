Logo
Franklin strengthens into Category 3 hurricane - US NHC
Published August 28, 2023
Updated August 28, 2023
Franklin has strengthened into Category 3 hurricane, becoming the first major Atlantic hurricane of the 2023 season, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Monday.

Franklin was located about 505 miles (810 km) southwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds nearing 115 mph (185 kph), the Miami-based center said.

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

