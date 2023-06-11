Logo
Freight train derails near Russia's border with Ukraine - governor
Freight train derails near Russia's border with Ukraine - governor

Published June 11, 2023
Updated June 11, 2023
Fifteen cars of an empty freight train derailed in Russia's southern Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, the local governor said late on Saturday, adding there was no immediate information about the cause.

"According to preliminary information, there are no casualties," the governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on the Telegram messaging app.

The accident happened near a train station in the Alexeyevsky municipal district and the train was empty, Gladkov said. Reuters could not independently verify the report.

Blasts and attacks on the region's infrastructure have become nearly a daily reality in recent weeks, with officials blaming either Ukrainian forces or pro-Ukrainian saboteurs.

Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine. 

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly in Melbourne; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

