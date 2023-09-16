Logo
French ambassador in Niger being held hostage by junta, Macron says
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a press conference, on the second day of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, September 10, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File photo

Published September 16, 2023
Updated September 16, 2023
PARIS : France's ambassador in Niger is being held hostage at the French embassy by the military junta which has seized power in the West African nation, President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

"As we speak, we have an ambassador and diplomatic members which are being literally held hostage at the French embassy, and food is prevented from being delivered. They're eating military rations," Macron told reporters during a visit to Burgundy.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; editing by Geert de Clercq and Andrew Heavens)

