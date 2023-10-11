Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

French PM: several French children likely among hostages held in Gaza
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

French PM: several French children likely among hostages held in Gaza

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne delivers a speech during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne delivers a speech during the questions to the government session at the National Assembly in Paris, France, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : Several French children are missing and are likely among the hostages held in Gaza following Saturday's attack by Hamas against Israel, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday.

"I want to have a special thought for the French victims (in Israel) and for our missing compatriots, whose situation is extremely worrying. Among them, several children, probably kidnapped," she told senators.

Borne said 10 French citizens are now confirmed to have been killed in the attacks, and 18 - including children - are missing.

The overall number of hostages held in Gaza following Saturday's attack remains unclear.

(Reporting by Nicolas Delame, writing by Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Ingrid Melander)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.