French PM: several French children likely among hostages held in Gaza

PARIS : Several French children are missing and are likely among the hostages held in Gaza following Saturday's attack by Hamas against Israel, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday.

"I want to have a special thought for the French victims (in Israel) and for our missing compatriots, whose situation is extremely worrying. Among them, several children, probably kidnapped," she told senators.

Borne said 10 French citizens are now confirmed to have been killed in the attacks, and 18 - including children - are missing.

The overall number of hostages held in Gaza following Saturday's attack remains unclear.

