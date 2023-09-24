French police clash with protesters during Paris demonstration

PARIS : A demonstration against police violence in Paris on Saturday saw some clashes between protesters and police in what French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin called "unacceptable violence".

Video footage posted by Paris police chief Laurent Nunez on X, formerly known as Twitter, showed a moving police car being struck with iron bars. Nunez also said a bank had been targeted.

"We see where anti-police hatred leads," Darmanin wrote on X.

