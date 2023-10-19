Logo
French presidency: Macron assured Ukraine's Zelenskiy of support
French presidency: Macron assured Ukraine's Zelenskiy of support

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron pose for a picture during a meeting on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in Granada, Spain October 5, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and French President Emmanuel Macron pose for a picture during a meeting on the sidelines of the European Political Community Summit in Granada, Spain October 5, 2023. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Published October 19, 2023
Updated October 19, 2023
(Refiles to correct reporting credit)

PARIS : French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed his country's support for Ukraine during a phone call on Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the French presidency said.

Macron's conversation with Zelenskiy comes amid speculation that Israel's war with Hamas may impact Western powers' support for Ukraine as it fights Russia.

"He assured the Ukrainian president that the proliferation of crises would not weaken French and European support for Ukraine, which will be there for as long as it takes," said Macron's office.

Earlier this month, NATO members assured Zelenskiy that they would sustain military aid to Ukraine as it braces for another wartime winter, even as Western attention focuses on the fallout from Hamas' attack on Israel.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Barbara Lewis)

