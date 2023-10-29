Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies of possible drowning at 54
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies of possible drowning at 54

'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies of possible drowning at 54
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Matthew Perry smiles at the panel for the NBC television series "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip" at the Television Critics Association summer 2006 media tour in Pasadena, California U.S. July 21, 2006. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File Photo
'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies of possible drowning at 54
FILE PHOTO: Cast member Matthew Perry attends the premiere of the film "17 Again" in Los Angeles April 14, 2009. REUTERS/Phil McCarten/File Photo
'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies of possible drowning at 54
FILE PHOTO: The cast of "Friends" appears in the photo room at the 54th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2002. From the left are, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc. Aniston won Outstanding Lead Actress in a comedy series for her role on the show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies of possible drowning at 54
FILE PHOTO: The cast of the American TV sitcom "Friends" Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston pose for pictures at Channel 4 Television Centre, in London, Britain March 25, 1998. Russell Boyce/REUTERS/File Photo
'Friends' star Matthew Perry dies of possible drowning at 54
FILE PHOTO: Actor Matthew Perry waits to announce the nominations for the Golden Globe Awards during a news conference in Beverly Hills, California, December 14, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo
Published October 29, 2023
Updated October 29, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES :Actor Matthew Perry, beloved star of the top-rated 1990s U.S. television sitcom "Friends" as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing, died on Saturday after apparently drowning in a hot tub. He was 54.

The Los Angeles Times and TMZ.com, citing law enforcement sources, reported that the American-Canadian performer was found dead in a jacuzzi at his Los Angeles home. NBC, which broadcast "Friends" for 10 years, confirmed his demise in a statement on social media platform X.

The news brought an outpouring of grief from fellow celebrities and other high-profile personalities.

Actor Mira Sorvino said on X: “Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who was a former schoolmate of Perry's in Ottawa, described the latter's passing as "shocking and saddening".

"I'll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them," Trudeau said on X. "Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved - and you will be missed.”

NBC News, citing an unnamed representative of Perry and a law enforcement source, said he was found dead at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

"We are incredibly saddened by the too-soon passing of Matthew Perry," NBC Entertainment said. "He brought so much joy to hundreds of millions of people around the world with his pitch perfect comedic timing and wry wit. His legacy will live on through countless generations."

Perry's last post on Instagram, on Oct. 23, included a photograph of him sitting by a pool or jacuzzi at night, with the words: "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman."

Perry was best known for his longtime role as Chandler in the internationally successful "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, co-starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

The series made international celebrities out of all six castmates, who played a close-knit group of young adults who spent time at each other's apartments and at "Central Perk," a fictional Manhattan cafe.

One of the major story lines involved a clandestine romance between Chandler and Monica Geller, the character played by Cox, which the four other friends - Rachel, Joey, Phoebe and Ross - each discovered one by one. The pair eventually marry.

The group reunited in 2021, 17 years after the series finale, for a much-hyped special that aired on HBO Max.

The show was, for a time, the most watched U.S. television program in prime time, with each actor earning US$1 million per episode at the height of its popularity.

Hidden from the public's view during much of the original run was Perry's prolonged struggle with addiction to prescription drugs and alcohol, which he detailed in his 2022 memoir, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing."

"Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name. My friends call me Matty. And I should be dead," Perry wrote in the opening of the book.

In a New York Times interview published in October 2022, Perry said he had been clean for 18 months: "I've probably spent US$9 million or something trying to get sober."

Perry recounted in his book that he had to be driven back to rehab right after shooting the episode of Chandler and Monica's wedding.

Following "Friends," Perry went on to star in three more network television ventures that proved short-lived - "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip," "Mr. Sunshine" and "Go On."

He also logged guest appearances or recurring roles in other hit TV shows, including "The West Wing," "Ally McBeal," "Scrubs" and "Beverly Hills, 90210." His motion picture credits included "Fools Rush In," "The Whole Nine Yards," "Almost Heroes" and "Three to Tango."

The Massachusetts-born actor grew up in Ottawa after his mother, a Canadian journalist who once served as press secretary to former Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, divorced Perry's father and married a Canadian broadcasting personality.

Perry was a top-ranking junior tennis player before he moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting and improvisational comedy.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Additional reporting by Ismail Shakil in Ottawa; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Bernadette Baum)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.