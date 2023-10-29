Logo
'Friends' star Matthew Perry reported dead at 54
FILE PHOTO: The cast of "Friends" appears in the photo room at the 54th annual Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 22, 2002. From the left are, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc. Aniston won Outstanding Lead Actress in a comedy series for her role on the show. REUTERS/Mike Blake
FILE PHOTO: The cast of the American TV sitcom "Friends" Courteney Cox, Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston pose for pictures at Channel 4 Television Centre, in London, Britain March 25, 1998. Russell Boyce/REUTERS/File Photo
File photo: Cast member Matthew Perry poses at the premiere for the television series "The Kennedys After Camelot" at The Paley Center for Media in Beverly Hills, California U.S., March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni/File photo
FILE PHOTO: Actor Matthew Perry waits to announce the nominations for the Golden Globe Awards during a news conference in Beverly Hills, California, December 14, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Actor Matthew Perry arrives for 'The Circle' premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival in the Manhattan borough of New York, New York, U.S. April 26, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo
Published October 29, 2023
Updated October 29, 2023
LOS ANGELES :Actor Matthew Perry, who gained fame in the 1990s as the wise-cracking Chandler Bing in the hit U.S. television comedy "Friends," was found dead at age 54 on Saturday at a Los Angeles-area home, several news outlets reported.

The Los Angeles Times and TMZ.com, both citing unnamed law enforcement sources, reported that Perry was found dead in a hot tub or jacuzzi.

NBC News, citing an unnamed representative for the actor and a law enforcement source, reported the actor was found dead of an apparent drowning at his home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports independently.

Perry was best known for his longtime role as Bing in the hugely successful "Friends," which ran for 10 seasons on the NBC network from 1994 to 2004, co-starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

