Further policy tightening could hurt Philippine consumers - economics minister
Philippine Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan attends an economic briefing following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's first State of the Nation Address, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/File photo

Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 6, 2023
MANILA : The Philippines economics minister on Friday cautioned against further central bank interest rate hikes that he said could hurt consumers already reeling from high inflation.

"If I were in the monetary board, I would say no (to rate hikes). We are the most aggressive in the region in raising interest rates," Balisacan told a press briefing.

Annual inflation quickened for a second month in September due mainly to the faster pace of increases in food and transport costs, raising the possibility the central bank would resume hiking rates at its meeting in November.

The 6.1per cent inflation in September, which was the fastest in four months and above the 5.3per cent rate in August, brought the year-to-date average inflation to 6.6per cent, well outside the central bank's 2per cent-4per cent target for the year.

But Balisacan, who is not a member of the central bank's policy-making monetary board, said raising interest rates "can hurt" the economy and consumers.

(Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Martin Petty)

