Further policy tightening could hurt Philippine consumers, says economic minister
Philippine Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan attends an economic briefing following President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's first State of the Nation Address, in Pasay City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 26, 2022. REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/File photo

Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 6, 2023
MANILA : Philippine Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan on Friday cautioned against further interest rate hikes by the central bank that could further hurt consumers already reeling from high inflation.

"If I were in the monetary board, I would say no (to rate increase). We are the most aggressive in the region in raising interest rates," Balisacan told a media briefing.

(This story has been refiled to fix a spelling error in paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Martin Petty)

