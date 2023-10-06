Further policy tightening could hurt Philippine consumers, says economic minister

MANILA : Philippine Economic Planning Secretary Arsenio Balisacan on Friday cautioned against further interest rate hikes by the central bank that could further hurt consumers already reeling from high inflation.

"If I were in the monetary board, I would say no (to rate increase). We are the most aggressive in the region in raising interest rates," Balisacan told a media briefing.

(This story has been refiled to fix a spelling error in paragraph 2)

(Reporting by Mikhail Flores; Editing by Martin Petty)