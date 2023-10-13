G20 communique makes no mention of Middle East conflict

MARRAKECH, Morocco : Group of 20 (G20) finance leaders made no mention of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in their communique on Friday, highlighting the deep divisions in the group since Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

The G20 finance leaders, meeting on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meeting in Marrakech, said they were deeply anguished by the loss of lives and destruction in natural disasters in Libya and Morocco, and said they stood in solidarity with the people there.

There was no reference to the crisis in Gaza, where Israel's military on Friday told more than 1 million people to relocate south as it amassed tanks for an expected ground invasion after Saturday's devastating attack by militant group Hamas.

More than 2,800 people have died in the conflict, which began just as G20 leaders began gathering in Marrakech.

The G20 communique said: "We note with deep concern the immense human suffering and the adverse impact of wars and conflicts around the world".

It also mentioned Russia's war in Ukraine and called for timely implementation of agreements on the movement of grains. It expressed deep concern about the adverse impact of conflicts on the security of civilians, mentioning no specific country.

Failure to mention the violence (in Israel and Gaza) and its potential impact on the global economy revealed deep divisions roiling the G20, said Eric LeCompte, executive director of Jubilee USA Network, a coalition of more than 750 religious groups and organisations.

He said it raised questions around the G20's ability to make decisions. "What's happening in Israel and Gaza is a horrific tragedy and if we can't stand up for the protection of children on both sides, it shows how stalemated they are."

The G20 has been deeply divided since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. It includes the United States, China and Russia, as well as Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, Britain, the European Union, and more recently the African Union.

Top U.S. officials headed for urgent talks in Israel on Friday amid fears the conflict could spread, with Iran warning of a response from its allies, which include Hamas and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The crisis hung over the IMF-World Bank meetings on the global economy, where World Trade Organization chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala told Reuters officials were "on eggshells".

She said the Israel/Hamas conflict would have "really big impact" on already weak global trade flows if it widened throughout the region, joining a chorus of other financial officials who say they are carefully watching the conflict.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, writing by Andrea Shalal and Leika Kihara; Editing by Alex Richardson and Jane Merriman)