G20 draft communique makes no mention of Middle East conflict
MARRAKECH, Morocco : Group of 20 (G20) finance leaders made no mention of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in their communique, a draft obtained by Reuters showed.
The G20 finance leaders are meeting on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meeting in Marrakech.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Alex Richardson)
