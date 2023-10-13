Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

G20 draft communique makes no mention of Middle East conflict
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

G20 draft communique makes no mention of Middle East conflict

A man walks near flags ahead of G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

A man walks near flags ahead of G20 Summit in New Delhi, India, September 8, 2023. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

Published October 13, 2023
Updated October 13, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MARRAKECH, Morocco : Group of 20 (G20) finance leaders made no mention of the conflict between Israel and Hamas in their communique, a draft obtained by Reuters showed.

The G20 finance leaders are meeting on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meeting in Marrakech.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, writing by Leika Kihara; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.