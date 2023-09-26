Games-China win first esports gold as Haughey tears up Hangzhou pool

HANGZHOU, China :China won the Asian Games' first esports gold medal on Tuesday in an event closely watched by Olympic officials, while Hong Kong trailblazer Siobhan Haughey lit up the Hangzhou pool with a second freestyle gold.

A team of five Chinese gamers beat Malaysia for the title in the "Arena of Valor" competition as esports pushed its case for Olympic inclusion five years after being a demonstration sport at the Jakarta Asian Games.

Chinese authorities frown on excessive gaming and have put limits on children's playing time since 2021.

But thousands of home fans were in a frenzy at the Hangzhou Esports Centre as China beat Malaysia 2-0 in a best-of-three clash for the popular mobile phone game.

Tapping furiously on their phones amid ear-splitting music and live commentary, the players communicated via headsets throughout a contest that stretched to 45 minutes and may have seemed bizarre to sports purists.

Thailand earlier claimed the Games' first esports medal by beating Vietnam for the bronze.

Though China has dominated the opening days of the swimming - and the Games in general - Hong Kong's Haughey has been a bulwark of resistance.

The former British colony's first Olympic swimming medallist stormed to victory in the 100 metres freestyle, a day after taking the 200 title.

Thrashing China's runner-up Yang Junxuan, Haughey's swim of 52.17 seconds was an Asian record, putting the heat on Australia's teenage world champion Mollie O'Callaghan who swam the year's leading time of 52.08 in a relay leg at Fukuoka.

"I haven’t swum a best time since Tokyo," said 25-year-old Haughey, who took silvers in the 100 and 200 at the COVID-delayed 2020 Olympics.

"It just proves that I’m not at my peak yet."

CHINA GOLDS

China, who have topped the medals table at the last 10 Asian Games, stretched their lead with another pile of golds in their traditional strengths of gymnastics, table tennis and shooting.

Home favourite and twice world champion gymnast Zhang Boeing grabbed his second gold of the Games, adding the all-around individual title to his men's team triumph on Sunday.

Unbeaten in every rotation, Zhang capped a brilliant afternoon by sticking the landing in the horizontal bar to finish with a total score of 89.299, more than two points clear of Japan's runner-up Takeru Kitazono.

North Korea's delegation has made a splash in their first appearance at a multi-sport event since Jakarta five years ago.

On Monday, three North Korean shooters refused to join their South Korean rivals in a group photo of medal winners after narrowly missing out on gold.

North Korea's flag is supposed to be banned at all major events outside the Olympics due to anti-doping failures but it has flown proudly at the Games of its neighbour China, a longstanding Communist ally.

The World Anti-Doping Agency said it had launched a "compliance procedure" against the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) for allowing the flag at the Games it runs.

The OCA did not comment.

JUDOKA DISQUALIFIED

South Korea's delegation has also been in the spotlight for the conduct of its athletes.

Judoka Lee Hye-kyeong was disqualified in the semi-finals of the women's 48-kg division for slapping a Kazakh opponent in the face during their bout on Sunday, while on Monday men's tennis player Kwon Soon-woo destroyed his racket in an epic tantrum after he lost to a much lower-ranked Thai opponent.

Kwon, who also snubbed the post-match handshake, visited Thailand's training camp to apologise, a South Korean tennis federation official told Yonhap on Tuesday.

The Games had a royal touch when Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari Mahidol rode in on a horse named 'Es Fangar's Samba King' in the dressage team event.

With Thailand finishing fifth - behind gold-winning India - the 36-year-old daughter of King Vajiralongkorn was unable to add a medal to the crown jewels but may have another chance in the individual event on Thursday.

"Luckily our father is supporting us," said the princess, who played badminton at the 2006 Asian Games and competed in equestrian at the 2014 edition.

"He has always said, 'Go for it! You want to do it? Do it.'

"He knows that what drives my heart is horses and badminton."

(Additional reporting by Martin Quin Pollard; Editing by Peter Rutherford and Ken Ferris)