Gaza and West Bank death toll reaches 2,383 Palestinians - ministry

GAZA : The death toll in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank reached 2,383 Palestinians dead and 10,814 injured on Sunday morning, according to Palestinian health ministry sources.

In Gaza, the death toll climbed to 2,329 Palestinians killed and 9,714 wounded, while in the West Bank, 54 were recorded dead and 1,100 wounded since the conflict between Hamas and Israel started on Oct. 7.

(Reporting by Nidal Al-Mughrabi and Ali Sawafta, Writing by Adam Makary; Editing by William Mallard)