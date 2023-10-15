Logo
Gaza and West Bank death toll reaches 2,383 Palestinians - ministry
A Palestinian walks by the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 15, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A Palestinian walks by the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 15, 2023. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Published October 15, 2023
Updated October 15, 2023
GAZA : The death toll in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank reached 2,383 Palestinians dead and 10,814 injured on Sunday morning, according to Palestinian health ministry sources.

In Gaza, the death toll climbed to 2,329 Palestinians killed and 9,714 wounded, while in the West Bank, 54 were recorded dead and 1,100 wounded since the conflict between Hamas and Israel started on Oct. 7.

(Reporting by Nidal Al-Mughrabi and Ali Sawafta, Writing by Adam Makary; Editing by William Mallard)

