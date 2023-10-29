Logo
Gazans break into aid centres taking flour, supplies, UN says
Gazans break into aid centres taking flour, supplies, UN says

Published October 29, 2023
Updated October 29, 2023
JERUSALEM : Thousands of Gaza residents broke into warehouses and distribution centres of the United Nations Palestinian refugee agency (UNRWA) grabbing flour and "basic survival items", the organisation said on Sunday.

"This is a worrying sign that civil order is starting to break down after three weeks of war and a tight siege on Gaza," UNRWA said in a statement.

Aid supplies to Gaza have been choked since Israel began bombarding the Palestinian enclave in response to a deadly attack by its ruling militant group Hamas.

(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Alison Williams)

