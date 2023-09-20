Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

GCC countries, US call for demarcation of Kuwaiti-Iraqi maritime borders
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

GCC countries, US call for demarcation of Kuwaiti-Iraqi maritime borders

GCC countries, US call for demarcation of Kuwaiti-Iraqi maritime borders
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken listens to Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary General Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi as they attend a breakfast with the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nations, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in New York, U.S. Craig Ruttle/Pool via REUTERS/file photo
GCC countries, US call for demarcation of Kuwaiti-Iraqi maritime borders
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken attends breakfast with the Foreign Ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council Nations, Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in New York, U.S. Craig Ruttle/Pool via REUTERS/file photo
Published September 20, 2023
Updated September 20, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KUWAIT :Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and the United States on Wednesday called for the complete demarcation of Kuwaiti-Iraqi maritime borders, as a ruling by Iraq's top court could upend more than a decade-old maritime agreement between them.

Tensions have been rising between Kuwait and Iraq after the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court ruled on an agreement regulating navigation in the Khor Abdullah waterway between the two states as unconstitutional. The court said the law that ratified the accord should have been approved by two thirds of parliament.

The agreement, which governs maritime navigation in that waterway, was reached in 2012 and ratified by each of their legislative bodies in 2013.

The GCC-U.S. joint statement followed a meeting of the six-nation GCC's foreign ministers, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and GCC Secretary-General Jasem al-Budaiwi in New York.

"They called for the complete demarcation of the Kuwait-Iraq maritime boundary .... and called on the government of Iraq to expeditiously resolve the domestic legal status of the 2012 Kuwait-Iraq agreement," the joint statement said.

The joint statement also "called on Iraq and the UN to exert maximum efforts to reach a resolution of all the issues involved."

The land border between the two was demarcated by the United Nations in 1993 after Iraq's invasion of Kuwait, but it did not cover the length of their maritime boundaries, and this was left for the two oil producers to resolve.

(Reporting by Ahmed Hagagy in Kuwait, Enas Alashray and Muhammad Al Gebaly in Cairo; Writing by Yousef Saba; Editing by Christopher Cushing, Jacqueline Wong and Michael Perry)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.