BEIJING : Chinese automaker Geely's Jiyue brand has started taking orders for its first smart electric vehicle model with a starting price of 259,900 yuan (US$35,625), Jiyue said in a post on its WeChat account on Tuesday.

(US$1 = 7.2955 Chinese yuan renminbi)

