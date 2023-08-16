Logo
Georgia court acknowledges early release of Trump document on website
A document briefly posted on and then taken down from the official Fulton County, Georgia court website shows a list of potential felony charges against former President Donald Trump, after being downloaded by Reuters shortly before the court took the document back down without explanation, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. August 14, 2023. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez

Published August 16, 2023
Updated August 16, 2023
WASHINGTON :The Fulton County Georgia court clerk on Tuesday acknowledged that it had released on its website a document about Donald Trump being criminally charged, as Reuters reported on Monday.

The court clerk said it had been testing its system before the grand jury voted later in the day on whether to indict the former U.S. president on charges of trying to overturn his election defeat.

The court on Monday released a statement stating that a media outlet had obtained a "fictitious" document.

