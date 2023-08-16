Georgia court acknowledges releasing Trump document on website

WASHINGTON :The Fulton County Georgia court clerk on Tuesday acknowledged that it had released on its website a document about Donald Trump being criminally charged, as Reuters reported on Monday.

The court clerk said it had been testing its system before the grand jury voted later in the day on whether to indict the former U.S. president on charges of trying to overturn his election defeat.

The court on Monday released a statement stating that a media outlet had obtained a "fictitious" document.

