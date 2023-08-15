Georgia court website briefly publishes, removes document about potential Trump charges

:The Fulton County, Georgia, court's website briefly posted a document on Monday listing several criminal charges against former U.S. President Donald Trump that appeared related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state, before taking the document down without explanation.

The Fulton County District Attorney's office said in a statement that no charges had been filed against Trump.

The document was dated Aug. 14 and named Trump, citing the case as "open," but is no longer available on the court's website. Reuters was not immediately able to determine why the item was posted or removed.

"The Reuters report that those charges were filed is inaccurate. Beyond that we cannot comment," a spokesperson for the District Attorney's office said.

The court clerk's office in a statement said no documents had been filed on Monday related to the grand jury that has been hearing evidence in the case.

The office described what it called "a fictitious document that has been circulated online" without specifying whether it was the one listing criminal charges against Trump. A spokesperson for the clerk did not respond to a request for further detail.

A Georgia prosecutor, District Attorney Fani Willis, has been probing whether Trump and his allies illegally sought to overturn the state's 2020 election results and has been expected to seek an indictment from a grand jury this week.

If Trump is charged in Georgia, it would mark his fourth indictment in less than five months, and the second to arise from his efforts to overturn his loss to Joe Biden's in the 2020 presidential election.

A representative for Trump did not respond to a request for comment.

The two-page document cites the "Violation Of The Georgia Rico (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act," "Solicitation Of Violation Of Oath By Public Officer," "Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings" and "Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree," among other charges listed.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; additional reporting by Joseph Ax and Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Susan Heavey and Andy Sullivan; editing by Rami Ayyub, Scott Malone and Howard Goller)