Georgia court website briefly publishes, removes document about potential Trump charges
A document briefly posted on and then taken down from the official Fulton County, Georgia court website shows a list of potential felony charges against former President Donald Trump, after being downloaded by Reuters shortly before the court took the document back down without explanation, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. August 14, 2023. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez
FILE PHOTO: Security barriers are seen after the Fulton County Sheriff ordered roads to be closed as officials tighten security around the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse, as the city prepares for a possible criminal indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump for his attempts to overturn his election defeat in the state, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. August 7, 2023. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo
The first page of a document briefly posted and then taken down from the Fulton County, Georgia official court website shows a list of potential felony charges against former President Donald Trump, after being downloaded by Reuters, shortly before the court took it back down without explanation, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. August 14, 2023. Fulton County Court/Handout via Reuters
Published August 15, 2023
Updated August 15, 2023
:The Fulton County, Georgia, court's website briefly posted a document on Monday listing several criminal charges against former U.S. President Donald Trump that appeared related to his attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in the state, before taking the document down without explanation.

The Fulton County District Attorney's office said in a statement that no charges had been filed against Trump.

The document was dated Aug. 14 and named Trump, citing the case as "open," but is no longer available on the court's website. Reuters was not immediately able to determine why the item was posted or removed.

"The Reuters report that those charges were filed is inaccurate. Beyond that we cannot comment," a spokesperson for the District Attorney's office said.

The court clerk's office in a statement said no documents had been filed on Monday related to the grand jury that has been hearing evidence in the case.

The office described what it called "a fictitious document that has been circulated online" without specifying whether it was the one listing criminal charges against Trump. A spokesperson for the clerk did not respond to a request for further detail.

A Georgia prosecutor, District Attorney Fani Willis, has been probing whether Trump and his allies illegally sought to overturn the state's 2020 election results and has been expected to seek an indictment from a grand jury this week.

If Trump is charged in Georgia, it would mark his fourth indictment in less than five months, and the second to arise from his efforts to overturn his loss to Joe Biden's in the 2020 presidential election.

A representative for Trump did not respond to a request for comment.

The two-page document cites the "Violation Of The Georgia Rico (Racketeer Influenced And Corrupt Organizations) Act," "Solicitation Of Violation Of Oath By Public Officer," "Conspiracy To Commit False Statements and Writings" and "Conspiracy To Commit Forgery in the First Degree," among other charges listed.

(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; additional reporting by Joseph Ax and Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Susan Heavey and Andy Sullivan; editing by Rami Ayyub, Scott Malone and Howard Goller)

