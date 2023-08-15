Georgia grand jury probing Trump's election subversion returns indictment

Logo
A document briefly posted on and then taken down from the official Fulton County, Georgia court website shows a list of potential felony charges against former President Donald Trump, after being downloaded by Reuters shortly before the court took the document back down without explanation, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. August 14, 2023. REUTERS/Julio-Cesar Chavez
FILE PHOTO: Security barriers are seen after the Fulton County Sheriff ordered roads to be closed as officials tighten security around the Lewis R. Slaton Courthouse, as the city prepares for a possible criminal indictment of former U.S. President Donald Trump for his attempts to overturn his election defeat in the state, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. August 7, 2023. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage/File Photo
The first page of a document briefly posted and then taken down from the Fulton County, Georgia official court website shows a list of potential felony charges against former President Donald Trump, after being downloaded by Reuters, shortly before the court took it back down without explanation, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. August 14, 2023. Fulton County Court/Handout via Reuters
Published August 15, 2023
Updated August 15, 2023
The grand jury in Georgia investigating Donald Trump's attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss handed up a criminal indictment on Monday, though it was unclear whether the charges involved the former president.

Officials with the Fulton County Court handed the indictment to Judge Robert McBurney, but did not make them public.

Media accounts showed images of a cover sheet saying the grand jury had returned 10 indictments, but did not say who was indicted or what charges were filed.

The case, brought by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, could add to the legal woes facing Trump, the front-runner in the race for the Republican nomination for the 2024 presidential election.

Earlier, Fulton County court clerk Che Alexander told reporters it could take her office up to three hours to process the indictments after they were accepted by the judge.

It stems from a Jan. 2, 2021, phone call in which Trump urged Georgia's top election official, Brad Raffensperger, to "find" enough votes to reverse his narrow loss in the state. Raffensperger declined to do so.

Four days later, on Jan. 6, 2021, and two weeks before Trump was due to leave office, his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an unsuccessful attempt to prevent lawmakers from certifying Biden's victory.

Willis also investigated an alleged scheme by the Trump campaign to subvert the U.S. electoral process by submitting false slates of electors, people who make up the Electoral College that elects the president and vice president.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing, and accuses Willis, an elected Democrat, of being politically motivated.

Trump, 77, has been criminally indicted three times so far this year, including once by U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith on charges of trying to overturn his election defeat.

He has long dismissed the many investigations, including two impeachments, he has faced in his years in politics as a politically motivated "witch hunt."

(This story has been refiled to change 'imagines' to 'images' in paragraph 3)

(additional reporting by Jacqueline Thomsen, Joseph Ax and Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Andy Sullivan; editing by Scott Malone and Howard Goller)

