German cartel office clears Rheinmetall, Ukrainian defence firm JV in Kyiv
Details of a demining tank Keiler are seen outside the Rheinmetall production plant of military equipment for the Bundeswehr, police and Ukraine, in Kassel, Germany, July 25, 2023. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

Published September 28, 2023
Updated September 28, 2023
BERLIN : Germany's cartel office on Thursday cleared the formation of a joint venture between German defence contractor Rheinmetall and the state-owned Ukrainian Defense Industry (UDI).

The joint venture is to be based in Kyiv and will work on service and maintenance for military vehicles there, so it poses no competitive overlaps in Germany, the cartel office said.

Rheinmetall is a manufacturer of military vehicles including the Leopard main battle tank and Puma infantry fighting vehicle.

UDI is a Ukrainian state-owned company in the defence sector with around 67,000 employees.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

