German interior minister calls for deportation of Hamas supporters

BERLIN : Germany's interior minister said Hamas supporters should be deported from the country where possible, adding that authorities would keep a close eye on potential Islamist attackers.

"If we are able to deport Hamas supporters, we must do this," Nancy Faeser told reporters following talks with officials at the Federal Criminal Police Office.

"Our security authorities have currently placed an even stronger focus on the Islamist scene," Faeser added, pointing to a recent attack in Brussels as an indication of the threat relating to tensions over the Israel-Hamas conflict.

