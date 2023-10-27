German plans to replace Patriot system given to Ukraine delayed

BERLIN : Germany's purchase of Patriot air defence missile systems to replace those given to Ukraine is taking longer than initially planned, the German defence ministry said in response to a lawmaker's written query.

Negotiations with the U.S. manufacturer (U.S. weapons maker Raytheon) on buying several systems are underway, with delivery expected to begin in 2025 and to be completed in 2027, the ministry told lawmaker Ingo Gaedechens of the opposition Christian Democrats.

The 25 million euro (US$26.4 million) bill for the systems will be submitted to the parliament's budget committee for approval - as required for all Bundeswehr acquisitions costing more than 25 million euros - in the first half of 2024, added the ministry.

The ministry response is in contrast to a June report that foresaw the conclusion of the contract in the fourth quarter.

The ministry was not immediately available for comment. Der Spiegel news outlet first reported on the delay.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz said earlier this month that Germany was working on supplying an additional Patriot system to Ukraine in the winter months to help protect infrastructure this winter from Russia's invasion.

Ukraine has already been given a Patriot and two Patriot launchers as well as six IRIS-T air defence systems, according to the ministry's online list of military support.

(US$1 = 0.9467 euros)

