German regulator is contact with France on Europe-wide solution over Apple iPhone 12 issue
FILE PHOTO: An Apple iPhone 12 is pictured in a mobile phone store in Nantes, France, Sept. 13, 2023. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

Published September 15, 2023
Updated September 15, 2023
FRANKFURT : Germany's telecom network regulator said on Friday it was in touch with French authorities about a Europe-wide solution to radiation concerns with Apple's iPhone 12 which prompted France to halt sales of the model this week.

The comment came after Apple said it would issue a software update for iPhone 12 users in France to settle the matter.

The regulator did not give further detail or say if a solution for the bloc would include a software upgrade.

(Reporting by Hakan Ersen in Frankfurt; writing by Josephine Mason; editing by Jason Neely)

