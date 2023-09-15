German regulator is contact with France on Europe-wide solution over Apple iPhone 12 issue

FRANKFURT : Germany's telecom network regulator said on Friday it was in touch with French authorities about a Europe-wide solution to radiation concerns with Apple's iPhone 12 which prompted France to halt sales of the model this week.

The comment came after Apple said it would issue a software update for iPhone 12 users in France to settle the matter.

The regulator did not give further detail or say if a solution for the bloc would include a software upgrade.

