Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Germany announces new defense aid for Ukraine worth US$1.1 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Germany announces new defense aid for Ukraine worth US$1.1 billion

FILE PHOTO: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius looks on the day his counterparts Hanno Pevkur of Estonia and Inara Murniece of Latvia sign a framework contract with German arms maker Diehl Defence for the purchase of their air defence system IRIS-T SLM in Roethenbach near Nuremberg, Germany, September 11, 2023. REUTERS/Heiko Becker/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius looks on the day his counterparts Hanno Pevkur of Estonia and Inara Murniece of Latvia sign a framework contract with German arms maker Diehl Defence for the purchase of their air defence system IRIS-T SLM in Roethenbach near Nuremberg, Germany, September 11, 2023. REUTERS/Heiko Becker/File Photo

Published October 11, 2023
Updated October 11, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FRANKFURT :Germany on Tuesday unveiled a fresh support package for Ukraine worth around 1 billion euros (US$1.1 billion), its defence ministry said, adding the programme covered air defense, weapons and ground vehicles.

"Germany will continue to support Ukraine with what it needs most urgently - air defence, ammunition and tanks," German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said.

"With this new 'winter package' we are further increasing the operational readiness of the Ukrainian armed forces in the coming months."

Pistorius said the package covered an additional Patriot air defense missile system - which was flagged by Chancellor Olaf Scholz last week - as well as an additional IRIS-T system and Gepard anti-aircraft-gun tank.

Pistorius said that Ukrainian special forces would also be supported with vehicles, weapons as well as unspecified equipment worth more than 20 million euros to increase their capabilities.

(US$1 = 0.9429 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph SteitzEditing by Tomasz Janowski)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.