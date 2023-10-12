Logo
Germany bans pro-Palestinian group Samidoun
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz looks on during a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron as they conclude a two-day government meeting in the northern German port city of Hamburg, Germany, October 10, 2023. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
BERLIN : Germany will ban the pro-Palestinian group Samidoun, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Thursday, adding that its members were celebrating Islamist Hamas "terror" in Israel on German streets.

"Our law governing associations is a sharp sword. And we, as a strong constitutional state, will draw this sword," Scholz said in an address to parliament in Berlin.

The group, which identifies as a Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, posted photos on Instagram on Sunday of pro-Palestinian activists distributing sweets in Berlin in celebration of Saturday's Hamas attack in Israel.

The group has been organising pro-Palestinian protests and is now monitored by Berlin's domestic intelligence agency, according to German magazine Der Spiegel.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Miranda Murray and Thomas Escritt; Editing by Rachel More)

