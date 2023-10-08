Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Germany hikes protection of Israeli, Jewish institutions - Scholz
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Germany hikes protection of Israeli, Jewish institutions - Scholz

Police secure the New Synagogue in Berlin, Germany, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

Police secure the New Synagogue in Berlin, Germany, September 22, 2020. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

Published October 8, 2023
Updated October 8, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Sunday Germany had increased the protection of Israeli and Jewish institutions in Germany, the day after the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched the biggest attack on Israel in years.

Scholz told reporters in Berlin that Germany stood firm by Israel's side and noted the country had the right to defend itself against the "barbaric attacks" - although he warned against fueling the conflict.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.