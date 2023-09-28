Logo
Germany, Israel sign formal commitment for Berlin's Arrow-3 missile buy
Germany, Israel sign formal commitment for Berlin's Arrow-3 missile buy

An "Arrow 3" ballistic missile interceptor is seen during its test launch near Ashdod December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Amir Cohen/File Photo

Published September 28, 2023
Updated September 28, 2023
Germany on Thursday signed a letter of commitment with Israel to buy its Arrow-3 missile defence system for nearly 4 billion euros (US$4.2 billion), the defence ministers of the two countries said in a press conference.

The deal represents Israel's biggest ever defence sale and follows a European arms build-up in response to Russia's war in Ukraine.

The purchase will be financed from a 100 billion-euro special military fund that the German government agreed on last year in reaction to Russia's attack on Ukraine.

The Arrow-3 system, which is designed to intercept ballistic missiles outside the earth's atmosphere, is expected to be delivered from the fourth quarter of 2025.

(1 euro = US$1.0541)

(US$1 = 0.9507 euros)

(Reporting by Amir Orusov; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

