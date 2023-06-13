Logo
Germany plans purchase of six IRIS-T air defence units - source
FILE PHOTO: Visitors take a look at the IRIS-T SLM, a German air defence system by Diehl, displayed at the ILA Berlin Air Show 2022 in Berlin, Germany June 22, 2022. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Published June 13, 2023
Updated June 13, 2023
BERLIN : Germany aims to purchase six IRIS-T air defence systems for its air force at a total cost of some 900 million euros (US$971.73 million), a defence source told Reuters ahead of a final decision by lawmakers on Wednesday.

So far, Berlin has bought two IRIS-T units built by Diehl for Ukraine and pledged to send another two systems to Kyiv, but has not equipped its own forces with it yet.

Boasting a range of some 40 kilometres (25 miles) and a 360 degree view, the IRIS-T SLM system is one of the most coveted of the weapons that Berlin has supplied to Kyiv.

(US$1 = 0.9262 euros)

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold, Editing by Rachel More)

