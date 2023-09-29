Germany, Poland and Czech Republic to launch anti-smuggling task force
BERLIN : German interior minister Nancy Faeser has agreed with Poland and the Czech Republic to conduct joint patrols on their territory and to create a task force against the smuggling of migrants, according to a statement issued on Friday.
In addition, joint patrols by German, Polish and Czech border police will be stepped up, the statement said.
(Writing by Friederike Heine; Editing by Miranda Murray)
