Germany to provide Ukraine additional 20 million eur in aid -Baerbock in Kyiv
German foreign minister Annalena Baerboc walks at a street, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, as she visits in Kyiv, Ukraine September 11, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Published September 11, 2023
Updated September 11, 2023
BERLIN : Germany will provide an additional 20 million euros (US$21.44 million) in humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Monday during a visit to Kyiv.

The additional aid will bring Germany's total to 380 million euros this year, the minister said.

Baerbock also warned that Russia would again target Ukraine's energy facilities this autumn and winter: "Russia's perfidious goal is to starve the people again this winter and to let them freeze to death."

(US$1 = 0.9329 euros)

(Reporting by Alexander Ratz, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

