Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Germany to send 150 soldiers to Kosovo in April -ministry
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Germany to send 150 soldiers to Kosovo in April -ministry

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti speaks during a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Germany May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti speaks during a news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin, Germany May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

Published October 6, 2023
Updated October 6, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN :Germany will send around 150 soldiers to Kosovo in April next year as a contribution to the UN's KFOR mission there, a spokesperson for the defence ministry said in Berlin on Friday.

The spokesperson stressed that the decision had nothing to do with current tensions in northern Kosovo and instead was taken to compensate for the withdrawal of Austrian troops.

The additional troops will not increase the overall size of KFOR, added the spokesperson. About 3,400 soldiers in total are currently stationed in Kosovo as part of the KFOR mission.

Germany's Bundeswehr army has 71 soldiers there currently, according to the ministry.

"The decision about a change in the balance of forces at KFOR is always made through a multinational decision-making process," said the spokesperson when asked how the ministry would react if the situation escalated before April.

News magazine Spiegel first reported on the deployment.

A deadly gun battle between Kosovo forces and armed Serbs last month fuelled fears of an escalation in the ethnic Serbian-majority region 15 years after Pristina declared independence.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Alexander RatzWriting by Matthias Williams and Miranda MurrayEditing by Rachel More)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.