Germany to support Israel in its defence efforts with two drones - minister
Germany to support Israel in its defence efforts with two drones - minister

Visitors stand in front of an Heron TP drone at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

Visitors stand in front of an Heron TP drone at the ILA Air Show in Berlin, Germany, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt/File Photo

Published October 12, 2023
Updated October 12, 2023
(Corrects quote to make clear Israel requested "ammunition for ships", not "ammunition and ships")

PARIS :Berlin will allow Israel to use two Heron drones the German air force has in use in the country, defence minister Boris Pistorius said on Thursday ahead of a NATO meeting in Brussels.

"We will provide two drone the Israelis had asked for. In addition, there are first requests for ammunition for ships that we will now discuss with the Israelis," Pistorius said, adding: "We stand by Israel's side."

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, editing by Bart Meijer and Alex Richardson)

