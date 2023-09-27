Logo
Germany's Baerbock calls on Azerbaijan to allow observers to enter Karabakh
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks during a joint press conference with U.S. Secretary of State Antony after their meeting at the State Department in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Published September 27, 2023
Updated September 27, 2023
BERLIN : German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock called on Azerbaijan on Wednesday to allow international observers to enter the defeated breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Azerbaijan launched a lightning operation to take over Karabakh last week. Thousands of ethnic Armenians are fleeing their homes as a result.

"I have decided to significantly increase our humanitarian aid once again and to increase our additional funding for the International Committee of the Red Cross from 2 to 5 million euros (US$5.28 million)," Baerbock added.

(US$1 = 0.9471 euros)

(Reporting by Friederike Heine; Editing by Kim Coghill)

