Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Germany's Scholz rejects blanket state supervision of exports to China
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Germany's Scholz rejects blanket state supervision of exports to China

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a speech to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the East German uprising of the June 17, 1953, in Berlin, Germany June 17, 2023. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz gives a speech to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the East German uprising of the June 17, 1953, in Berlin, Germany June 17, 2023. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch/File Photo

Published June 19, 2023
Updated June 19, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BERLIN : The German government should not place all exports to China under supervision, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday.

"We have now made a whole series of laws with which we can guarantee the security of our economy," Scholz said at an event hosted by the BDI industry association in Berlin.

It is clear that we should not now subject the entire export process to an investigation by state authorities," he added.

The European Commission on Tuesday will unveil possible measures, such as screening of outbound investments and export controls, to keep prized EU technology from countries such as China and prevent it being put to military use by rivals.

The European Union executive will present its Economic Security Strategy as a "communication" to EU lawmakers and countries, whose leaders are set to discuss relations with China in Brussels next week.

"Of course, we must take a closer look when it comes to the question of defending armaments .. surveillance technologies, you have to be very careful there," Scholz said.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; editing by Friederike Heine and Jason Neely)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.