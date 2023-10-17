Germany's Scholz warns Iran, Hezbollah not to enter Middle East conflict
BERLIN : German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday called for preventing an escalation in the Middle East and warned Hezbollah and Iran against intervening in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.
"I expressly warn Hezbollah and Iran not to intervene in the conflict," Scholz told a news conference after a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah in Berlin.
(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Rachel More)
