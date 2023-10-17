Logo
Germany's Scholz warns Iran, Hezbollah not to enter Middle East conflict
Germany's Scholz warns Iran, Hezbollah not to enter Middle East conflict

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz addresses a press conference, after a dialogue with Jordan's King Abdullah II (not pictured), at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, October 17, 2023. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

Published October 17, 2023
Updated October 17, 2023
BERLIN : German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Tuesday called for preventing an escalation in the Middle East and warned Hezbollah and Iran against intervening in the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

"I expressly warn Hezbollah and Iran not to intervene in the conflict," Scholz told a news conference after a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah in Berlin.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, Editing by Rachel More)

