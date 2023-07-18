Logo
Ghosn says Nissan, Renault are going for mini alliance with rebalancing deal
FILE PHOTO: Fugitive former car executive Carlos Ghosn, gestures before an interview with Reuters in Beirut, Lebanon June 14, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir/

Published July 18, 2023
Updated July 18, 2023
TOKYO : Former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn said on Tuesday the Japanese automaker and Renault are trying to go for "very small and reduced" cooperation between them with a deal to overhaul their long-standing alliance.

"With the latest agreement, they're trying to go for a mini alliance with a very reduced scope of cooperation," Ghosn told reporters in Tokyo via video stream.

Nissan and Renault are holding discussions about a final agreement to overhaul their alliance, after announcing in January that the deal will see Renault bring down its stake in Nissan to 15per cent from about 43per cent to put them on an equal level.

(Reporting by Daniel Leussink; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

