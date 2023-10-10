Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo

World

Glitch at Japan's clearing system preventing transfers at 11 banks
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Glitch at Japan's clearing system preventing transfers at 11 banks

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a signboard of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and MUFG Bank at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a signboard of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and MUFG Bank at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 3, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

Published October 10, 2023
Updated October 10, 2023
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO : The Japanese Bankers Association said on Tuesday a glitch at its online payment clearing network system is preventing some domestic transfers at 11 banks including MUFG Bank and Resona Bank.

There was an issue with the system's relaying computer and the association is investigating the cause, the banking industry group said.

It's not clear when the system can be restored, the group added.

The glitch is also affecting a wide range of banks as it's blocking fund transfers to and from those 11 banks directly impacted.

The 11 banks include Yamaguchi Bank , JPMorgan Chase Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking.

(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Shri Navaratnam)

Read more of the latest in

World Explore now

Advertisement

Trending

Content is loading...

Popular

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Stay in the know. Anytime. Anywhere.

Subscribe to get daily news updates, insights and must reads delivered straight to your inbox.

By clicking subscribe, I agree for my personal data to be used to send me TODAY newsletters, promotional offers and for research and analysis.