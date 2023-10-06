Global bond funds post massive weekly outflows on rate hike concerns
Global bond funds faced huge outflows in the week to October 4, driven by concerns over sustained high interest rates because of elevated inflation levels and a robust U.S. economy.
U.S. job openings unexpectedly increased in August, pointing to a still-tight labour market that could compel the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.
Investors withdrew a net US$8.47 billion from global bond funds in their biggest weekly net selling since Dec. 12, 2022, LSEG data showed.
Intense selling by investors pushed yields on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bonds, which move inversely to prices, to a fresh 16-year high of 4.884per cent this week.
The U.S. and European bond funds registered net outflows of US$6.34 billion and US$4.42 billion, respectively, but Asian funds still received inflows of about US$675 million.
Notably, riskier global high-yield funds had US$3.17 billion in outflows for the week, following the previous week's net sell-off of about US$3 billion. Additionally, investors withdrew about US$1 billion from loan participation funds.
On the other hand, investors channelled investments into the safety of government bond funds, which attracted US$1.04 billion during the week.
Safer money market funds also lured a massive US$45.5 billion in the week. However riskier global equity funds saw net disposals of US$2.5 billion for the third successive weekly outflow.
The healthcare, consumer staples, and consumer discretionary sector funds saw net withdrawals of US$794 million, US$642 million, and US$507 million, respectively.
In the commodities sector, the selling streak extended to an 11th week, with net withdrawals of about US$810 million. That included US$78 million withdrawn from energy funds, while precious metal funds had a net outflow of US$415 million for a 19th consecutive week of outflows.
Data covering 28,646 emerging market funds showed that bond funds experienced US$1.74 billion in outflows, for a 10th consecutive week of net selling. Additionally, investors sold US$1.28 billion in equity funds.
(Reporting by Gaurav Dogra and Patturaja Murugaboopathy in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
Read more of the latest in