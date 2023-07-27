Global equities, dollar rise after strong US data, rate hikes

NEW YORK : Global equity markets and the U.S. dollar gained on Thursday following news of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic growth despite consecutive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) increased 2.4per cent in the second quarter, Commerce Department data on Thursday showed, beating estimates from economists polled by Reuters and dampening concerns of a recession due to the Fed's aggressive rate-tightening cycle. A Labor Department report also beat expectations as fewer people sought to claim unemployment benefits, indicating labor market resilience.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in nearly 50 countries, was up 0.53per cent after hitting its highest level since April last year.

The Fed on Wednesday delivered its 11th consecutive rate hike, raising its benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to a 5.25per cent-5.50per cent range.

The European Central Bank followed on Thursday with a 25 basis point hike, its ninth increase in a row, taking its main reference rate to 3.75per cent to contain high consumer prices.

"Because there's no risk in the market in the near term and everything looks so positive, everybody thinks this is going to be a soft landing and that's what is being priced in the market currently," said Aash Shah, senior portfolio manager at Summit Global Investments in Utah.

The dollar rose against a basket of its major peers after the rate hikes. The dollar index rose 0.574per cent, while the euro reversed gains to drop 0.78per cent to US$1.0997 after ECB President Christine Lagarde told a press conference the central bank was determined to cool high consumer prices.

On Wall Street, the three main indexes firmed, with the Dow and benchmark S&P 500 on track for their 14th straight daily gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.19per cent to 35,586.45, the S&P 500 gained 0.58per cent to 4,593.19 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 1.13per cent to 14,287.49.

European stocks added 1.35per cent, with Italian and Spanish shares hitting their highest levels since 2008 and 2020 respectively.

"We are not out of the woods yet. There's a lot of euphoria because everyone thinks we're not going to have a recession but lots of indicators still point towards a recession, including the yield curve," Shah added.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on the GDP data, to 3.42per cent for the benchmark 10-year note and 4.916per cent for the two-year note.

Oil prices rose, supported by supply tightness following OPEC+ production cuts and renewed bullishness on the outlook for Chinese demand and global growth.

Brent crude advanced 1.48per cent to US$84.15 while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 1.75per cent to US$80.16.

Gold prices slipped more than 1per cent to a two-week low on a stronger dollar and uptick in bond yields. Spot gold dropped 1.5per cent to US$1,942.59 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures fell 1.3per cent to US$1,944.50.

(Reporting by Chibuike Oguh in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)