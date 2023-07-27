Global equities fall, dollar rises after strong US data, rate hikes

NEW YORK :Global equity markets fell while the U.S. dollar gained on Thursday following news of stronger-than-expected U.S. economic growth despite consecutive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank.

U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) increased 2.4per cent in the second quarter, Commerce Department data on Thursday showed, beating estimates from economists polled by Reuters and dampening concerns of a recession due to the Fed's aggressive rate-tightening cycle. A Labor Department report also beat expectations as fewer people sought to claim unemployment benefits, indicating labor market resilience.

The Fed on Wednesday delivered its 11th consecutive rate hike, raising its benchmark policy rate by 25 basis points to a 5.25per cent-5.50per cent range.

The European Central Bank followed on Thursday with a 25 basis point hike, its ninth increase in a row, taking its main reference rate to 3.75per cent to contain high consumer prices.

"Because there's no risk in the market in the near term and everything looks so positive, everybody thinks this is going to be a soft landing and that's what is being priced in the market currently," said Aash Shah, senior portfolio manager at Summit Global Investments in Utah.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in nearly 50 countries, pulled back from a 15-month high and was down 0.27per cent.

On Wall Street, the Dow and benchmark S&P 500 reversed earlier gains and finished lower, snapping a 13-day winning streak, driven by losses in financials, healthcare, technology and consumer discretionary stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.67per cent to 35,282.72, the S&P 500 lost 0.64per cent to 4,537.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.55per cent to 14,050.11.

European stocks added 1.35per cent, with Italian and Spanish shares hitting their highest levels since 2008 and 2020 respectively.

The dollar rose against a basket of its major peers after the rate hikes. The dollar index rose 0.682per cent, while the euro reversed gains to drop 1.05per cent to US$1.0967 after ECB President Christine Lagarde told a press conference the central bank was determined to cool high consumer prices.

"We are not out of the woods yet. There's a lot of euphoria because everyone thinks we're not going to have a recession but lots of indicators still point towards a recession, including the yield curve," Shah added.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on the GDP data, to 4.010per cent for the benchmark 10-year note and 4.9368per cent for the two-year note.

Oil prices settled higher, supported by supply tightness following OPEC+ production cuts and renewed bullishness on the outlook for Chinese demand and global growth.

Brent crude settled up 1.6per cent to US$84.35 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude settled up 1.7per cent to US$80.09.

Gold prices slipped more than 1per cent to a two-week low on a stronger dollar and uptick in bond yields. Spot gold dropped 1.4per cent to US$1,943.89 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures fell 1.36per cent to US$1,943.40 an ounce.

