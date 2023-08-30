Global shares close in on worst month so far this year

LONDON, SINGAPORE : Global equities edged up on Wednesday as data suggested U.S. inflation pressures were moderating, but were on course to end August with their worst monthly performance of 2023 so far.

MSCI's broadest index of global shares added 0.2per cent, following upbeat moves in Asia that continued to benefit from Chinese measures to boost investment in its beaten-down stock market, and weak U.S jobs data on Tuesday that sparked hopes the Federal Reserve was done with rate hikes.

On Wednesday, European shares nudged higher, while a gauge of Asian shares gained 0.35per cent and Japan's blue-chip Nikkei touched its highest in over two weeks.

Wall Street stocks rallied on Tuesday, with all three of its major stock indexes ending sharply higher. Data showed U.S. job openings dropped to the lowest level in nearly 2-1/2 years in July, signalling inflation pressures caused by a tight labour market and companies were easing ahead of the Fed's Sept. 19 meeting.

"The U.S. labour market is moving towards better balance," SEB Group U.S. economist Elisabet Kopelman said in a note to clients, "increasing prospects for the Fed to achieve a soft landing for the economy."

Still, MSCI's global stock gauge has fallen more than 3per cent in August, thanks to hawkish signals from the Fed's latest meeting minutes and chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday at the Jackson Hole central bankers' symposium.

Europe's Stoxx 600 share index was steady in early dealings as investors assessed inflation reports from Spain and Germany ahead of the euro zone consumer prices report for August on Thursday.

Spanish inflation rose 2.6per cent in August, as economists polled by Reuters had expected.

In North Rhine Westphalia, Germany's most populous state, consumer prices in August rose 0.5per cent month-on-month and 5.9per cent year-on-year.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the headline euro zone inflation rate to have moderated to 5.1per cent in August from 5.3per cent in July, still far above the European Central Bank's (ECB) 2per cent goal.

Euro zone inflation has exceeded the target level for two years. Still, according to Barclays chief European economist Sylvia Ardagna, the ECB might also pause a lengthy rate hike cycle as economic pain deepens.

"The (monetary) tightening cycle is now complete if the growth slowdown pointed to by high frequency indicators is confirmed," Ardagna said.

Meanwhile, a clearer picture of whether hawkish Fed signals that shook markets in August were overdone will form this week, when U.S. payrolls and personal consumption expenditure reports are due.

For now, markets are pricing in an 87per cent chance of the Fed standing pat at its meeting next month, the CME FedWatch tool showed. The odds of another pause at the central bank's November meeting have risen to 51per cent from 38per cent earlier this week.

The headline rate of U.S. inflation, at 3.2per cent for the 12 months to July, is also trending closer to the Fed's target of around 2per cent after the world's most influential central bank hiked rates by 525 basis points (bps) since March 2022.

U.S. Treasury yields were largely stable on Wednesday after moving lower after Tuesday's jobs data. The two-year U.S. yield, which moves inversely to the price of the government debt instrument and tracks interest rate expectations, was at 4.91per cent, just above a three-week low of 4.871per cent touched on Tuesday.

Germany's two-year yield rose 7 bps to 3.099per cent after regional Germany inflation data.

Against a basket of currencies, the dollar inched up 0.15per cent to 103.68 after slipping nearly 0.4per cent on Tuesday.

The euro was 0.2per cent lower at US$1.0858.

The yen weakened 0.4per cent to 146.48 per dollar and remained at levels that led to intervention in the currency market last year by Japanese authorities.

U.S. crude rose 0.2per cent to US$81.46 per barrel and Brent was at US$85.70, up 0.4per cent.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Naomi Rovnick; additional reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Mark Potter)