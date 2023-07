Global shares dip after China data; traders bet on Fed sea change

LONDON : Global shares and commodities slipped on Monday after data showed the Chinese economy is growing more slowly than expected, while the dollar eased as traders ramped up their bets for an imminent end to U.S. rate rises.

China reported economic growth of 0.8per cent in the second quarter, above the 0.5per cent forecast, while the annual pace slowed more than expected to 6.3per cent, well below expectations for a reading of 7.3per cent.

Last week brought a broad sweep out of the dollar and into risk assets such as equities and emerging market currencies, as well as into bonds, after a cooler reading of U.S. consumer inflation was enough to convince investors that the Federal Reserve could deliver the final rate hike of its monetary policy cycle this month.

The dollar, which fell 0.1per cent against a basket of major currencies on Monday, staged its biggest weekly fall of 2023 last week, dropping 2.3per cent, as traders rushed to price out the chance of a September rate rise.

This week's data macro calendar is light and Fed officials are in their "blackout period" ahead of their July policy meeting, leaving investors with the big question of whether last week's market moves will continue or reverse.

"I just can't help but think we have gone a little bit too far too fast ... one cooler inflation number doesn't exactly mean the Fed are done and dusted and not going to hike again," TraderX strategist Michael Brown said.

"Obviously, they're going to hike next week, but after that, markets pretty much think they're going to be done, and are starting to price in cuts for the first half of next year, which to my mind, is too aggressive," he said.

"Given that we don't have a lot on the calendar this week, the path of least resistance is lower for the dollar in the near term," Brown added.

Global equities, which last week posted their strongest weekly rally since March, edged down 0.1per cent on Monday, under pressure from a decline in Europe, where weakness in China-sensitive shares like miners knocked 0.3per cent off the STOXX 600.

U.S. stock index futures erased earlier gains and were down 0.1per cent ahead of a packed week of corporate earnings.

Tesla is the first of the big tech names to report this week, along with Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and Netflix.

Data on U.S. retail sales are expected to show a rise of 0.3per cent ex-autos, continuing the slower trend but solid enough to fit into the market's favoured soft-landing theme.

"We continue to look for a modest contraction to take hold toward the end of the year, but the path to a non-recessionary disinflation is starting to look more plausible," said Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan.

"We expect Fed officials cheered the latest inflation developments, but declaring victory with sub-4per cent unemployment, and over 4per cent core inflation, would be reckless."

PRICED FOR 2024 POLICY EASING

Markets imply around a 96per cent chance of the Fed hiking to 5.25-5.5per cent this month, but only around a 25per cent probability of yet a further rise by November.

Two-year U.S. Treasury yields, the most sensitive to shifts in rate expectations, were flat on the day at 4.721per cent, just above one-month lows.

The dollar fell 0.4per cent against the yen to 138.16, after last week's 2.4per cent drop. The euro was steady at US$1.1232, having surged 2.4per cent last week to a 2023 high.

Sterling reversed course, falling 0.1per cent to US$1.3073 ahead of UK inflation figures this week, where another high reading would add to the risk of further sizable rate hikes.

"A lift in the core CPI can encourage financial markets to price in even more tightening from the Bank of England and push GBP/USD up towards upside resistance at US$1.3328," said analysts at CBA in a note.

Crude oil dropped following the China GDP data that cast doubt on demand from the world's largest importer of energy, just as production in Libya picked up after a temporary outage.

Brent crude futures were last down 1.4per cent at US$78.72 a barrel. Copper, which is also highly sensitive to Chinese data, dropped 2.5per cent to US$8,458 a ton.

(Additional reporting by Wayne Cole in Sydney; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Christina Fincher)