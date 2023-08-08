Global stocks fall, dollar rallies on weak China data

NEW YORK/LONDON :Global stocks skidded and the dollar jumped on Tuesday after Moody's cut the credit ratings of 10 small- to mid-sized U.S. banks and China's trade data was worse than forecast in July, raising concerns about the global economic outlook.

The yuan slid to a three-week low as Asian stocks and the Australian and New Zealand dollars, seen as proxies for Chinese growth, turned weaker. The data heightened pressure for China to provide fresh stimulus to prop up demand.

Moody's also placed six banking giants, including Bank of New York Mellon, US Bancorp, State Street and Truist Financial, on review for potential downgrades in a move that tempered a still strong outlook for U.S. growth.

Longer term an issue is unlikely, but rising interest rates and regional banks' exposure to commercial real estate has cast a cloud over the market, said Anthony Saglimbene, chief market strategist at Ameriprise Financial in Troy, Michigan.

"Investors are using some of this news to trim positions that have done very well," he said. "Markets are just going through a period where investors are questioning whether stock prices have run ahead of some of the fundamentals."

In another potential banking woe, credit card delinquencies rose to a 11-year high in the second quarter as measured on a four-quarter average as Americans borrowed more than ever, the New York Federal Reserve Bank said in its quarterly household debt and credit report.

When student loan repayments resume Oct. 1, discretionary spending will get cut, perhaps considerably, said Troy Ludtka, senior U.S. economist at SMBC Nikko Securities Americas in New York.

"Americans are going to struggle to pay back auto loans, credit cards and increasingly mortgages, as a result," he said.

MSCI's U.S.-centric gauge of stocks across the globe shed 0.65per cent. The pan-European STOXX 600 index closed down 0.23per cent, with losses limited by drugmaker Novo Nordisk's shares rising 17.3per cent to a record high after a study showed its obesity treatment has a cardiovascular benefit.

Italy sent shockwaves across the European banking sector by setting a one-off 40per cent tax on Italian bank profits reaped from higher rates, after reprimanding lenders for failing to reward depositors.

The euro zone bank index fell 3.54per cent to post its biggest single-day decline since the financial turmoil of March.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 200.33 points, or 0.56per cent, to 35,272.8, the S&P 500 lost 25.23 points, or 0.56per cent, to 4,493.21 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 127.99 points, or 0.91per cent, to 13,866.41.

The S&P 500 is trading around 18.5 times next year's earnings, and "if we avoid a recession and analysts are right, then the stock market is more fairly valued," Saglimbene said.

But earnings growth is again negative for the second quarter and is expected to be flat for the third quarter, making valuations for this year a little bit stretched, he said.

The dollar index, a measure of the U.S. currency against six peers, rose 0.44per cent after the disappointing Chinese trade figures led investors to shift to safer assets.

News that Country Garden, China's biggest privately owned property developer, had not paid two dollar bond coupons due on Aug. 6, added to signs of severe stress in the property sector.

The euro fell 0.41per cent to US$1.0957.

U.S. and European bond yields fell, reversing some of the increases seen over the last week.

The two-year Treasury yield, which typically reflects interest rate expectations, fell 0.4 basis points at 4.754per cent, while the yield on 10-year notes fell 5.8 basis points to 4.020per cent.

Oil prices edged higher as the U.S. Energy Information Administration projected GDP growth to rise by 1.9per cent in 2023, up from a prior 1.5per cent forecast. But bearish data on China's crude imports and exports offset optimism over the report. [EIA/M]

U.S. crude futures rose 98 cents to settle at US$82.92 a barrel, while Brent settled up 83 cents at US$86.17.

Gold prices fell to a near one-month low as investors took refuge in the dollar after the weak Chinese trade data, while caution prevailed ahead of U.S. inflation figures later this week.

U.S. gold futures settled 0.5per cent lower at US$1,959.90 an ounce.

Global investors are waiting for Thursday's inflation figures, which will be a key input into the Fed's next interest rate decision in September.

Global investors are waiting for Thursday's inflation figures, which will be a key input into the Fed's next interest rate decision in September.