Global stocks fall, dollar rallies as weak China data disappoints

LONDON/SYDNEY : Global stocks slid on Tuesday and the dollar jumped as investors assessed the latest weak economic data out of China.

Meanwhile, bank stocks came under pressure after Italy approved a windfall tax on lenders and Moody's cut the credit rating of several mid-sized U.S. lenders.

MSCI's index of global stocks fell 0.36per cent after climbing 0.5per cent on Monday. The MSCI Asia index, which excludes Japan, dropped 1.23per cent.

Data showed China's imports contracted by 12.4per cent in July, far more than forecasts for a 5per cent drop. Exports fell by 14.5per cent, compared with a fall of 12.5per cent tipped by economists.

European stock indexes fell sharply, with the pan-European STOXX 600 down 0.6per cent and Germany's DAX dropping 1.57per cent. Britain's FTSE 100 was down 0.79per cent.

"The trade figures are absolutely terrible," said Timothy Graf, head of macro strategy for EMEA at State Street.

Graf said it was a "risk-off day", with "equity futures, led by Asia, heading lower and rates heading lower".

Futures on the U.S. S&P 500 were down 0.82per cent after the stock index climbed 0.9per cent on Monday. Nasdaq futures were 0.87per cent lower.

The dollar picked up against its major trading partners as investors shifted towards safer assets, with the dollar index last 0.57per cent higher at 102.67.

"I think what also stands out here is (that) the U.S. growth impulse continues to outperform Europe and China," said Erik Nelson, macro strategist at Wells Fargo.

State Street's Graf said more worrying news out of China's enormous and shaky property sector was also likely weighing on markets.

Country Garden, China's biggest privately owned property developer, said on Tuesday it had not paid two dollar bond coupons due on Aug. 6, adding to signs of severe stress in the sector.

Banks were the biggest fallers in the euro zone on Tuesday after Italy approved a one-off 40per cent tax on banks' profits from higher interest rates.

Adding to the gloomy mood in the financial sector was a report by Moody's that cut the credit ratings of 10 U.S. banks by one notch. It also placed six banking giants, including Bank of New York Mellon, on review for potential downgrades.

The euro zone bank index was down 4.45per cent and on track for its biggest daily fall since the financial turmoil of March.

Italy's BPER banking group was down 10.1per cent, while Intesa Sanpaolo fell 8.01per cent. Germany's Commerzbank was 4.78per cent lower, and U.S. banks also dipped in pre-market trading.

"Part of this longer-term dollar-weakness narrative rests on capital shifting out of the U.S. and away from U.S. stocks to the value plays like European banks," Nelson said, adding that the bank tax "doesn't help" such flows.

U.S. and European bond yields fell, reversing some of the increases seen over the last week.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was down 8 basis points to 3.998per cent, after touching its highest level since November on Friday at 4.206per cent. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. crude oil fell 2.16per cent to US$80.19 a barrel on Tuesday. Brent crude was 2.05per cent lower at US$83.60 per barrel.

Global investors were also waiting for Thursday's U.S. inflation figures, which will be a key input into the Federal Reserve's next interest rate decision in September.

U.S. inflation likely accelerated slightly to 3.3per cent year on year in July, while the core rate was likely unchanged at 4.8per cent, according to a Reuters poll of economists.

Headline inflation peaked at 9.1per cent in June 2022 but stood at 3per cent in June 2023.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson in London and Scott Murdoch in Sydney; editing by Miral Fahmy, Kirsten Donovan)